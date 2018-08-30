Thank you, Brian Hicks, for continuing to expose the lack of fire protection in Cane Bay (Aug. 24). I wrote to our county supervisor last year, suggesting the county had leverage over developers: to stop issuing building permits until a fire facility was in place.
The developers could add $500 to each new home built, if necessary, much like an impact fee. I never heard a word.
The larger problem seems to be multiple volunteer fire departments operating independently, which is ridiculous. Yes, it will involve more tax money. But at what price protection?
Richard Standring
Coastal Bluff Way
Summerville