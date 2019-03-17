On March 4 members of the Ashley River Special Tax District addressed Dorchester County Council regarding a proposal to dissolve the district and the Ashley River Fire Department.
Despite concerns, the council unanimously voted to proceed (first of three votes) with the dissolution, effective July 1.
The council reported an anticipated budget shortfall of more than $200,000 as a reason to proceed quickly.
Council members also stated that rescue services would be replaced through an agreement with North Charleston.
But according to Ashley River Fire Chief Scott Inabinet, the budget is fiscally sound and able to support the department through the coming year.
Also, the replacement services would change the fire department into a fire station, resulting in the loss of three engines, one ladder truck and one rescue truck.
It does seem like a merger will happen within the next few years given the shrinking size of the Ashley River department, but this change does not have to happen now.
Given that the current plan does not provide equitable services and there is no financial urgency, it is difficult to understand the July 1 date.
Postponement would allow for more thoughtful planning with input from those affected. It would also provide time for Ashley River staff to prepare for employment changes.
Dorchester County Council, in the best interest of the community, should delay the dissolution.
Chris Kindt
Gatewood Street
Charleston