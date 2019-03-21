The Post and Courier has again leaned on the concept of induced demand to make its editorial case against I-526. The concept has been around since the early 20th century. The debate centers around the propensity for traffic to increase when new roads open.
The critics of such expenditures deserve the recognition insomuch that the data is irrefutable. What isn’t is the cause.
Naysayers point to the fact that building better roads encourages people to travel more. The other side of the debate, however, looks to population growth, improved standards of living, lifestyle changes and technological advances that stimulate demand for available driving surfaces.
If the I-526 extension were only about induced demand and alternatives for congestion on James and Johns islands, the discussion would be relatively uncomplicated. But presenting it as such only masks a larger challenge of growth and traffic flow in the region.
We need I-526 to provide commercial and private throughput for the upper peninsula and the southern end of North Charleston. We need it to provide capacity for traffic coming off U.S. 17. The extension should provide an efficient bypass that keeps this throughput off our local thoroughfares.
The Post and Courier cited several examples of freeway fixation in large and medium-size cities.
To bolster its point, it offered up examples of old expressways and turnpikes being torn down to make room for improvements in urban livability. In Rochester, N.Y., a section of urban freeway was torn down that divided it’s city in two. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could solve those same livability issues with our Crosstown, not to mention the safety challenges it presents?
The editorial highlighted Boston for having torn down a raised highway which “swooped around” the southeastern edge of downtown. Ironically, this was part of one of the most ambitious highway infrastructure projects in history. The Big Dig took northbound through traffic under Boston.
We absolutely need I-526 extended, but we cannot be satisfied with that alone. We need the extension to connect to I-26 in a modern, efficient manner and turn the Crosstown into an inner-city boulevard. This is not a 10- or 20-year vision but a necessity for the Charleston region today.
Certainly, every answer to our traffic problems isn’t more roads. However, where many cities cited by The Post and Courier are in third generation thought on efficient traffic flow, we have yet to implement the second generation necessities.
Mark Hettermann
Indian Street
Mount Pleasant