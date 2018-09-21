The Rev. James Johnson recently cast part of the blame for black-on-black drug-related violence and deaths on black neighborhoods. He didn’t say why or how much they were to blame.
It couldn’t be because he helped appoint a black police chief. The chief has been with the North Charleston Police Department for over 35 years and knows the city like the back of his hand. He is “hands on,” leading the march against violence.
It can’t be the parents. Some don’t even know where their kids are in the middle of the night. What’s more, they don’t know their kids have guns because they are not allowed in their kids’ rooms.
The teachers can’t be blamed. These kids are rarely in attendance, and when they do attend, they’re not listening.
Preachers can’t help if the kids aren’t there when they shout from the pulpit, “You guys are buying a ticket to hell when you fire those guns at people.”
Last but not least, how can these young cowboys be blamed? Most are ages 13-19 and just don’t know the difference between good and evil.
Besides, they are making good money. Correction: They were making good money before they got shot.
Jack Swan
River Breeze Drive
Charleston