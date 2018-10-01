I would like to thank Patriots Point for giving some closure to the brother and 96-year-old father of Barry J. Bidwell. Barry was shot down in an A-3 Skywarrior while flying the friendly skies of Ho Chi Minh on June 18, 1971, over Vietnam.
Brother Robert and Barry’s father were able to view the cockpit where their loved one gave his all 47 years ago. No remains were ever found.
Thanks to Chris Hause and all tour guides involved. It was a special day we will all remember. Also, special thanks from the visiting Bidwell family of Ohio to Ed Taylor and Bob Crosby for making it happen. Well done, Patriots Point.
