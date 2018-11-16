Charleston and Charleston County must get a backbone and stop filling wetlands. Now, D.R. Horton’s massive, long-proposed housing project, “Harmony,” is moving forward in West Ashley and must be stopped.
Filling land is a weak platform for building. Routine flooding in the hospital district and “coastal flood advisories” are treated as part of the charm of Charleston. When we choose to live in a community, our individual actions impact our neighbors close and far.
For too long developers have been allowed to disrupt and dump costs on communities in the name of “property rights.” The tipping point has been reached in a large swath of West Ashley’s Church Creek basin.
Water is fighting back against concrete and asphalt — and winning. The city paid for a good comprehensive study of the Church Creek basin, and models have been created and tested. The city is gathering expertise and funding, and working with the Netherlands, which has set the gold standard in managing how people live with water.
The city’s zoning rules are out of date despite a recent perfunctory update. Until the infrastructure is in place and the tight regulations that come with it, development cannot be allowed to proceed. Period.
Developers will whine that building costs are prohibitive and threaten to leave. Let them go. Allowing D.R. Horton to build will only lead to more frequent and severe flooding. The word for the day is “denied.”
Peter D. Lucash
Forest Dew Court
Charleston