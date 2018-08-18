Climate change and global warming have become fighting words.
Asking about climate change and what causes it is like asking who makes the best pickup truck or what’s the best barbecue sauce.
We don’t have to agree, but we have to take climate change seriously. Being wrong about it isn’t like being wrong about barbecue sauce.
No one gets hurt if the barbecue turns out poorly, but if we’re wrong about climate change, things could get bad, real bad.
I’m willing to respect anyone’s take on the climate issue. We can still argue if we want, but isn’t it wise to try to hedge our bets? The most important question isn’t how much humans have affected the climate. The question is will the summer heat in Europe or Columbia get worse than it was in 2018?
Is it really wise to do nothing and wait to see what happens? I refuse to do that myself.
I have children and grandchildren, and I won’t play Russian roulette with their future.
The weather seems to be changing for the worse and it could get serious. I like to argue as much as anyone else, but there is no argument where my kids are concerned.
If we can’t start working together, Mother Nature will make the debate irrelevant. That’s not acceptable.
Verne Pulling
Pinopolis Road
Pinopolis