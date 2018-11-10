It was edifying to see voters repudiate the Holocaust revisionist Michael Santomauro as he sought the mayoral seat of Hilton Head.
The failed run is indicative of the fact that the attempt to falsify and discredit facts of history will meet with resistance by Americans who value truth rather than those who would facilitate the promulgation of falsehoods.
The revisionists, at the same time, are debasing the right to free speech as they try to play with the facts of historical events.
It is a nefarious endeavor. Revisionists seek to sow more dissension and division in our already polarized society.
All Americans should take heed of those actions since they can have adverse effects on the functioning of American democracy and its revered freedoms.
