During Hunger Action Month in September, we’re asking our community to support food banks.
Hunger Action Month is an opportunity to join a movement that has a real and lasting impact on efforts to feed more people. Whether it’s by advocating and raising awareness, making donations or volunteering, people can choose the way that’s right for them to make a difference.
Hunger never takes a break, so we must always be diligent. Nearly 50 percent of the people served by the Lowcountry Food Bank are children and seniors, and 1 in 5 children in South Carolina are food insecure.
Join the Lowcountry Food Bank to help distribute more than 30 million meals to 200,000 people this year. There are many ways to engage, not only at holiday time but year-round. Take a stand against hunger and join the Lowcountry Food Bank during our “28 Days to Fill the Plate” campaign at 28plate.everydayhero.com.
Pat Walker
President and CEO
Lowcountry Food Bank
Azalea Drive
Charleston