On Sept. 13, a letter appeared in The Post Courier headlined, “The case for socialism vs. capitalism.” My intent here is not to attack the writer, but his letter really puts the lipstick on the piggy.
He states that “what is missing in much of the conversation is an understanding of what socialism is and is not.” I agree, but it is socialism itself that produces that dilemma. Government-run schools teach nothing on this issue. Further, left-leaning academia glorifies socialist heroes. Most of the press is so far left, they walk with a collective limp.
Hollywood has descended into mass lunacy with its love affair with socialism. How do you have a conversation when all the socialists are busy screaming their brains out?
The writer states that “capitalism seems to work for the greater benefit of all when it is guided by reasonable government regulation.” The problem here is that governments want power. They give not one bit what the people want. Case in point, more than 125 million men, women and children were murdered by socialists in the 20th century. The truth is that the best regulator of all is a free and unfettered market place: the American people. We are not trying to take over the world and we have a bit more common sense.
The letter states that “It’s a matter of what social benefits we as a country want from our government and how much we are willing to pay for them.”
Personally, I don’t want government involved with any benefits. As far as I can see, everything the government touches turns into ... not gold. What it has done is create a colossal welfare state.
If you take a peek at the “Ten Planks of the Communist Manifesto,” you will get a pretty good understanding of just how far we have moved in the wrong direction. Now is the time to scrub all that lipstick off the piggy and discover just what a mess it really is.
Do we want freedom, or do we want self-imposed slavery? Do we want mindless twits supervising our every move, or do we show them the back door? Are we willing to stand up and fight for freedom for ourselves and, more importantly, our children?
