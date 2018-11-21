Nine years ago I, with the help of the entire restaurant community, created an organization to help feed Charleston’s under-served. Last week that organization, Feed the Need, at an event held at the Cedar Room and sponsored by the Indigo Road Restaurant Group and Belmond Charleston Place Hotel, raised over $500,000 to help serve the needs of our impoverished communities.
That money will go toward continuing the efforts of three important organizations committed to helping those in need overcome challenges caused by homelessness and other issues that threaten their well being. Those organizations are One80 Place, Tricounty Family Ministries and Our Lady of Mercy. We as a community owe each of them a debt of gratitude for their efforts on behalf of our needy.
We also owe a debt to the amazing restaurant community here in Charleston, which without question rises to the challenge of helping this community at every opportunity.
In my 14 years in Charleston, with the help of the food and beverage community, I have had the honor of helping raise millions of dollars for worthy causes.
I have never had a restaurateur or beverage provider say no to me when it came time to help. Each restaurant, with their chefs and servers, managers and bartenders, willingly comes to the aid of countless organizations without even considering what’s in it for them. They think of this community as a whole and understand that we are all in this together.
During this holiday season I ask each of you to visit your favorite restaurants and support those who unconditionally support the less fortunate and this town we all love. Donations to Feed the Need can be mailed to 275 Beech Hill Lane, Mount Pleasant, S.C. 29464
Mickey Bakst
General Manager
Charleston Grill