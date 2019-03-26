I would like to thank the March 25 letter writer for asking people to let Palmetto trees bloom for the area honey bees. I would like to add (as incentive) that it is the best honey you will taste.
We win all sorts of awards at the S.C. State Fair (and all around) on local honeys gathered in August. (The trees bloom earlier but that’s when the bees have accomplished their mission.)
If Palmetto trees are available, the bees will go almost exclusively to them. Let them bloom and buy local honey in late summer. You’ll thank me.
Jay White
Shetland Court
Mount Pleasant