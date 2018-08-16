I recently went to PostNet in Mount Pleasant to FedEx our Panthers tickets to our son-in-law in Charlotte. I’ve been going there for years, and we all know each other by name.
But to send a package by FedEx, I had to show my ID, which I did, I guess in case I was sending a dangerous substance or something, and they could track me down. I understand that, so no problem.
On the way back to my car, it dawned on me that if I were advising illegal immigrants or terrorists, my advice would be, “Don’t try to ship things by FedEx. Just go to your nearest voting place, register as a Democrat and vote in the next election. No ID needed and no questions asked.”
Jim Thompson
Fairway Village Lane
Isle Of Palms