In his Jan. 21 op-ed, Michael Strain revealed his lack of understanding on Modern Monetary Policy in his condemnation of federal debt.
Readers who have a keen interest in understanding this theory should read William Mitchell, an Australian-based economist at the University of Newcastle, and Randall Wray, an economics professor at the University of Missouri. These two leading economists laid out the basics of the conduct of monetary policy in a fiat currency system.
The notion of federal debt doesn’t enter into the mainstream discussion in MMT because the government that issues a fiat currency is not constrained to any limitation on creating money — except for the potential to control inflation.
Thomas E. Nugent
Tradd Street
Charleston