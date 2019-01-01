I strongly disagree with your opinion piece advocating for the sweeping revamp of the federal criminal justice system currently contemplated by Congress. I was both a federal drug prosecutor and criminal defense attorney in the federal system for decades, and I assure you that these changes will do no more than release into society more than 50,000 felons who deserve to remain behind bars.
First, the federal criminal justice system, unlike its state and local counterparts, functions extremely well. The revolving door system that you speak of is largely a state and local problem, not a federal one. That is because probation and parole were abolished in the federal system in the 1980s.
The concept of a revolving door suggests that repeat offenders are constantly in and out of the system, and that they will continue to commit crimes because the lenient system fails to adequately deter future crime. The federal system, with its mandatory minimum sentences for serious offenses and repeat offenders and abolition of probation and parole, presents the exact opposite of a revolving door scenario.
The large percentage of violators who will obtain early release under these proposed reforms will be drug violators. Of course, the proponents of these reforms will assure us that those released will only be minor violators and nonviolent offenders.
However, in the federal system, only high-level drug violators are prosecuted. Drug users and street-level dealers are handled in the state and local courts. The federal courts deal with drug kingpins and major violators, such as importers, manufacturers and wholesale distributors. It is also a fantasy to suggest major drug traffickers are somehow committing non-violent offenses.
Every major drug dealer is armed with automatic weapons and illegal handguns to protect his valuable investment from rival drug gangs and federal law enforcement.
Congress should also hesitate to give federal judges more freedom in sentencing. In the 1980s, the federal sentencing guidelines were adopted specifically to limit the amount of discretion accorded to individual judges because of the large disparity in sentences for the same offenses.
For example, before the guidelines, a judge in New York could give a defendant a 3-year sentence for a bank robbery, and in Utah another judge could give a similarly situated defendant a l5-year sentence for the identical offense. The guidelines were adopted to make such sentences more uniform and thus less arbitrary, and they have served that purpose.
Although I am proud to call Tim Scott my senator, he is simply wrong on these reforms. Sen. Tom Cotton has it right, because the recidivism rate for high-level drug traffickers is shockingly high.
Thomas G. Roth
Links Court
North Charleston