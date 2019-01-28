What in the world has gone wrong with the FBI? As if the bureau doesn’t have enough problems these days, agents arrest Roger Stone, an aging businessman with no prior record of violence, in a pre-dawn raid on his home involving, reportedly, 29 agents in body armor with weapons drawn and 17 FBI vehicles.
Was the FBI fearful that Stone would open fire with a bump-stocked AR-15 or, worse, that he might he given refuge in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s own dacha? If the word “overkill” had never been defined, this action would do the trick.
Whatever Stone’s misdeeds, if any, law enforcement action such as this smacks of a secret police raid in some banana republic. If there’s an afterlife for hardened criminals, John Dillinger and Bonnie and Clyde must be having a good laugh. The amount of force used should be proportionate to the threat.
Bill Farley
Heathland Way
Mount Pleasant