The Post and Courier article about non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, researched at our VA hospital in Charleston, is critical to many people who have this disorder.
Over 40 years ago, Dr. Burton Berkson of New Mexico and Dr. F.C. Bartter, chief of the National Institutes of Health Endocrine-Hypertension Branch, discovered that the use of alpha lipoic acid saved the lives of 75 of 79 mushroom-poisoned patients.
Then they found this nutrient could also reverse liver failure from multiple other causes, including alcoholic cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and viral hepatitis as well as diabetic polyneuropathy. When used in low concentrations, ALA safely and effectively reversed liver failure and cirrhosis.
Until the research drug being studied at the VA hospital is available, ALA could be a great contribution for the treatment of these diseases.
Allan Lieberman, M.D.
