The news media have recently been blaming President Donald Trump for the failures in our farming communities, saying tariffs are causing bankruptcies. However, if you look at the facts, this is what you will find:
1) Bankruptcies in farming communities have been increasing since 2014 during the Obama administration.
2) Corn, soybean and wheat prices peaked around 2013 and have been steadily declining since.
3) Interest rates on farm debt have been increasing, and that is exacerbating the situation with falling prices.
These trends are the real cause of farm bankruptcies. The news media fails to report that the downward trend has been going on for the last four or five years.
E. Mac McBride
Beresford Creek Street
Daniel Island