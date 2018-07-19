Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions in their attempt to keep America looking like “us” (whatever “us” is in America now) began tearing families apart at the Mexico border in an effort to intimidate asylum seekers fleeing for their lives.
The children have been scattered to various holding centers. Three-year-old toddlers have to appear in court for their immigration hearings. Because they don’t look like “us,” the government, meaning the president and attorney general, couldn’t care less what happens to these families and their 2,000-plus children. They don’t even know where some of the kids are.
In England in 1939, “Thousands of city children got their first taste of rural life during World War II when they boarded Great Western Railway trains to escape the horrors of the blitzkrieg.
Four frantic days in September 1939 saw 163 GWR trains carry away 112,994 forlorn evacuees with luggage labels around their necks, clutching gas masks and cardboard suitcases.” (“God’s Wonderful Railway” by Sandra Lawrence, page 41, “British Heritage Travel,” March/April 2017, Vol. 38, No 2). I would bet that neither the GWR nor the British government lost a single one of those 112,994 children. It was an accomplishment that one could be proud of.
I wish that what is going on with our government could make me proud, but nothing that has happened since January 2016 comes to mind right now.
