Does it make sense to slash $16 million in Medicaid family planning funds to prevent a Planned Parenthood clinic from receiving 1 percent of Medicaid’s family planning funds each year?
I have worked in coding and billing for OB/GYN for the past 29 years. There are a lot of women on Medicaid who use the family planning benefits in the state of South Carolina to get their pelvic exams and cancer screenings. Without these benefits they would most likely go without these services.
These exams and screenings are able to catch a lot of issues early that may be taken care of inexpensively and completely, instead of waiting until the issues become out of control, resulting in costly medical care or death.
Another important thing is family planning itself, particularly birth control medications, procedures and education about sexually transmitted diseases. Without these services, there would certainly be more unplanned pregnancies, high-risk pregnancies, unwanted pregnancies, an increase in STDs and more premature babies spending the first part of their tiny lives in neonatal intensive care at a gigantic medical cost.
Who would pay the medical costs for these babies as they grow up? We, the taxpayers, would, and I am sure the price would be well above $16 million.
Society also would pay the price for the children who are unwanted, under cared for, raised by mothers who are mere children themselves, many without fathers in their lives. How many of these children grow up abused? How many are actually able to grow up? How many will be abandoned?
Is all of this really worth the 1 percent that would have been denied to Planned Parenthood each year before Gov. McMaster changed his mind on his veto? Would the loss of Medicaid family planning funds have put an end to Planned Parenthood?
Susan Nosotti
Flynn Street
Summerville