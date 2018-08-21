Another thing people remember about the wonderful Charleston couple Quaddy and Lucy Jones was their “adopting” Citadel students, incorporating one or two each year into their family activities of church, meals and surfing.
In the year I worked for a church-related group, I prayed on Jesus’ great promise recorded in the gospels that when you leave your family, you would be given a hundred times the mothers, brothers, sisters — and it happened. This promise won’t change in 50 years, or in two millennia.
I would say this to Catholic priests and congregations: You cannot ask a person to leave their family and not try to incorporate them into your family. If you are a priest, you should pray that God would fulfill his promise to put the solitary into families (Psalm 68 and the gospels). This should begin in college and extend to seminaries. The latter should insist that students connect with families.
If you are considering the seminary, be it Baptist, Presbyterian or Catholic, don’t consider one that does not have a connect-to-families program. Let the seminaries compete in this perk. Bottom line, it is a wonderful way to instill social accountability.
William McLellan
Kilmarnok Way
Charleston