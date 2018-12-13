I’ve lost count but, as of Dec. 1, President Donald Trump had made more than 5,200 false or misleading claims.
In this tsunami of exaggerations and, in many cases, outright lies, you might ask, what are his most egregious claims?
Here’s a few that qualify as real doozies: “Nobody knows if Russia interfered in the 2016 election” is a classic, as is “Millions of illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election.”
My favorites include Trump boasting that his inauguration crowd was the largest ever and, of course, his promise to release his tax returns.
“We are going to build a wall and Mexico is going to pay for it” has to be in the Top 10.
“We are going to repeal and replace Obamacare quickly and easily on day one.” That obviously didn’t happen, and we’re headed for a major decrease in insured Americans next year.
An early tweet showed his paranoia: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower.” There’s zero evidence of that or other tweets insisting he is the object of a media conspiracy.
“Tax reform is going to cost me a fortune, believe me,” he crowed, but the reality is that it saved Trump about $20 million and his family close to $1 billion. Recently, he’s tweeted, “no collusion,” called former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson “dumb as a rock” and blamed rioting in Paris on the climate agreement.
The mendacity prevailing in Trumpland is now treated as normal by most of the media and many Americans. No wonder the rest of the developed world no longer takes America at its word. With this president, how could they take us seriously?
John Manzi
Folly Beach Road
Folly Beach