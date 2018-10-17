In his recent column criticizing Republican Katie Arrington’s campaign against Democrat Joe Cunningham, Brian Hicks made a number of false arguments. He concedes that Katie Arrington has a close political relationship with President Trump and that she now opposes oil drilling off the South Carolina coast. Nevertheless, Mr. Hicks supports Joe Cunningham.
Does Mr. Hicks honestly believe that Joe Cunningham will have any influence on President Trump’s offshore drilling decisions? He will have zero impact while Katie Arrington will have a decisive impact against drilling. If Mr. Hicks truly opposes drilling, then supporting Katie Arrington is a no-brainer, unless he insists on supporting a Democrat over a no-drill policy.
Mr. Hicks also criticized Katie Arrington for saying that a vote for Joe Cunningham is a vote for Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House.
But Mr. Cunningham’s pledge not to support Nancy Pelosi is irrelevant because if his election contributes to a Democratic majority, then Nancy Pelosi will become speaker no matter how Mr. Cunningham votes. And Rep. Maxine Waters will get a committee chairmanship, focusing on impeachment.
This is not a “laughable” possibility, as Mr. Hicks argues, but a real danger, taking up time for congressional work because the Senate would never convict President Trump or Justice Kavanaugh.
And finally, Mr. Hicks opines that a U.S. senator is “squiring” Katie Arrington around the 1st District, that she is “shrill,” driving a “gaudy” car, “playing the victim,” and should, as Mr. Hicks slyly attributes to GOP veterans, “keep her mouth shut.”
If a Republican pundit would imply the same of a Democrat female candidate, Mr. Hicks would be shouting “misogyny.”
Ed Shafer
