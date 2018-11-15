An important item overlooked by Lee Edwards’ “Why the Berlin Wall finally came down” in the Nov. 9 Post and Courier was economic factors. The Soviets boasted all along that equal distribution of labor and wages would incentivize the Soviet worker to out-produce the “exploited” worker in capitalist countries.
The problem is that such a system kills competition needed for such incentive. All communism created was a stratified, top-down system, where Moscow controlled every aspect of the economy. Workers were stuck at the same job at the same wage for life. The only incentive for them to meet a quota was the threat of gulags.
All the above bred inefficiencies, incompetence, corruption and poor quality of goods. Thus the emerging global economy wanted no part of Soviet goods. So all the Soviets had left to earn capital was oil.
It could survive Lech Walesa and “Star Wars.” It could not survive the collapse of oil prices in the late 1980s. So down came the wall and the Soviet Union. The main factor was the failure of the communist system itself. Today’s example is Venezuela.
Stephen S. Raynor
Basildon Road
Mount Pleasant