A letter writer recently praised the president for rising wages, high employment, a healthy stock market and rising 401(k)s. Fair points, surely. On the other hand, the praise may need to be tempered by other more important considerations relating to the existence and essence of the United States of America now and for future generations.
Our country has from its inception always worked on a system of checks and balances, a deep belief in human rights and the rule of law.
And those who would represent the body politic in these endeavors were to be of the highest integrity and of the most impeccable character as they discharge their duties in the name of the nation.
Considering that five people who worked for the president have pleaded guilty to crimes, it is telling that they were under the purview of the president, making the president’s selection of individuals around him pretty suspect. Their actions are a reflection of him and the character of his presidency.
Of course, criminal activity might not at first glance have a direct relationship to the economy.
On the other hand, criminals banging around the door of the presidency might unmoor the country from its hard-fought principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. And with that is a nation that could be destroyed due to that corruption.
Richard Ujvary
Waterlily Way
Summerville