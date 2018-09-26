The “Big Time Bands” for this year’s Coastal Carolina Fair have been announced. Suffice it to say, I am a bit disappointed in the lineup. What happened?
We used to get great classic rock ’n’ roll bands. I used to look forward to seeing ’60s and ’70s rock bands, pop, doo-wop, R&B and beach music bands. Five of this year’s acts are “Today’s Country.” I’m sure all of the acts are very good in their own right, but what happened to Three Dog Night, The Guess Who (the drummer lives in South Carolina), The Tams, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, America, Little River Band. We even had the ’50s band The Platters here one year. They were great. I’m sure there are plenty of bands like that out there that would love to play here.
Yes, I am part of the over-55 crowd. But I hope the talent management at the fair won’t forget us “oldies but goodies” in the future.
Mike Grenier
Longleaf Road
Summerville