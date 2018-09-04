I was reading the Aug. 24 Post and Courier editorial about third-graders reading when all of a sudden I fell down the rabbit hole and wound up at Alice’s Wonderland Tea Party.
The partiers were into a dizzying discussion about the fact that 4,000 of South Carolina’s third-graders failed the 2017 mandatory reading test and were not qualified for promotion to fourth grade. But, as it turns out, here in Wonderland, 3,746 of those failing students have “special circumstances” and will be promoted anyway.
Of course, it wasn’t exactly clear what the guests were talking about, but the tea was flowing, and they were saying things like, “might not be such a bad thing,” “study what works best,” “be open to new and innovative approaches” and “expand on successes.”
Well, I hope it works for them. South Carolina’s K-12 schools are rated 48th in the nation, and Charleston’s schools are far from the best in the state.
That puts our kids way deep in the rabbit hole, and that’s pretty much where they’ve been throughout the 31 years I’ve lived in Charleston. Please pass the tea.
Terry W. Ryan
Captiva Row
Charleston