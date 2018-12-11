I recently read all five parts of the series “Minimally Adequate.” While I’m sure additional funding would help to some degree, one thing I noticed was the absence of responsibility placed on failing public school students themselves or their parents.
I have to agree with the well-written Dec. 2 letter to the editor that spelled out the roles parents play in their children’s education. The series, it said, “cast the failing students and their parents as passive victims.”
I also noted a single paragraph in part four of the series that said the thinking of some in the General Assembly when considering additional funding was that “ ... schools can’t overcome all the ills of students’ home lives.”
Perhaps a part six is needed that compares the students and parents in successful public and private schools to those in the unsuccessful ones.
Charles Wujcik
Beachside Drive
Isle of Palms