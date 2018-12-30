A lot is being said about failing schools, but students who can’t pass middle school classes most likely started failing in kindergarten or first grade, and the problems just escalated as they were passed from grade to grade without a good foundation.
We can point to home problems all we want, and I very much agree that being prepared and on level with classmates has a lot to do with a good, positive home environment. But once the child comes into the school system, the system needs to make up the difference. And that is where schools begin to fail students.
From the time a child first enters school, efforts must be made to ensure the child doesn’t get promoted to the next grade without having accomplished the skills required. Children who lack a skill need immediate intervention.
Teachers should pay attention to what students get right and ensure that whatever students got wrong is addressed, and not over the summer. This means extra teachers in early classes.
The main purpose is to be able to pass students to the next grade, all on the same level of achievement. Throughout the year, there should be immediate intervention at each grade level whenever a student lacks a skill.
Schools aren’t necessarily failing because of bad teachers. You can put the best teachers in a struggling school, but even the best teachers cannot control unruly students, students who are bored because they are lost and students reading on a third-grade level in the eighth grade.
When I was a new librarian many years ago, a student came to use the encyclopedia to write a report. I showed her how to use the index to find the volume and page of her topic. Her next question was, “Where do I start copying?” I was gobsmacked to realize she could not read but she wanted to fulfill her assignment in the only way she knew how.
At the last middle school where I worked, I tested all students on their reading levels. More than half were reading on a third-grade level or lower. How can we say this middle school was failing when students were lacking skills they should have acquired in elementary school? How can we say that it is the fault of teachers when they can’t successfully fill all the gaps in one fell swoop?
Students need to be tracked from Day One. They need to be praised for what they get right, and they need to get remedial help immediately if they need it so they don’t fall behind and think of themselves as failures.
Students need approval to build self-confidence and a happy relationship with their school. It is the district’s fault when there are failing schools. Failing schools are indicative of a system that is not meeting the needs of students.
Jo Cannon
Cannon Street
Charleston