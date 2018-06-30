In 1956, Kenneth Stampp wrote in “The Peculiar Institution” that “Prior to the Civil War southern slavery was America’s most profound and vexatious social problem.”
The recent Charleston City Council vote of 7-5 in favor of apologizing for the city’s role in slavery certainly implies the matter may be even more vexatious today. Prior to the Civil War there were many Americans who were not vexed in the least by slavery; to them, it was perfectly acceptable.
That five council members voted against apologizing, citing mostly that they nor their constituents personally engaged in the institution of slavery (so why apologize?), tells me they don’t understand the difference between representing their constituencies and representing the city when it comes to a resolution vote.
This vote was less of a governing matter (which would compel council members to look more inward to their constituencies) than it was an expression to the world (which should pivot council’s role to representing the city outwardly).
The eighth clause of the resolution begins, “WHEREAS, basic decency requires an acknowledgment and apology for the City of Charleston’s role in regulating, supporting and fostering the institution of slavery. ... ”
To the five naysayers, your role here was to represent the city, not your constituents. You have failed the test of basic decency.
Jay Karen
Wando View Street
Daniel Island