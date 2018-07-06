Harley-Davidson would like you to believe that tariffs to be imposed is the reason for them moving some production out of the United States. The Harley folks were deathly quiet when the corporate tax rate was lowered. If you look at sales since 2015 revenues and margins have been eroding, and dealerships have never fully recovered from the 2008 economic meltdown. Revenue outside the U.S. has been less volatile but declining and there is good reason for this. The brand is all but a shadow of itself in the United States, sadly the result of ineffective management, poor marketing and advertising strategies and the failure to bring new products to market.
Harley never ventured into other areas as did Polaris Industries, which is stealing the Harley's market share with innovative products that appeal to not only aging baby boomers but to younger generations.
While Harley made a quick decision to move production overseas and conveniently blamed the Trump administration for trade and tariff issues, the fact is this was a long time in the making. As early as 2016 Harley leadership was looking to cut costs and capitalize on the better prospects in the non-U.S. market. Better prospects because Harley offers a cheaper product than BMW, Ducati and Triumph. So with the HOG on the spit, the real issue is poor management and a failed marketing strategy, not tariffs. If the recreational vehicle business is in distress over the impact of the tariffs, then why hasn’t the Minnesota-based Polaris Industries made a move abroad?
