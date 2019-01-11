Face-to-face, live, in-the-flesh communication is becoming a lost art. Instead of looking someone in the eyes and having a real conversation with them, we text, email or tweet them.
Go anywhere people gather and see how many are speaking face-to-face with others.
Technology is a wonderful thing, but it does have side effects, and chief among them is a lack of human-to-human communication.
Many personnel managers or human resources folks will tell you that face-to-face communicating is a lost art. So many of our young people have difficulty holding a conversation unless it is by texting, emailing or tweeting.
Most of us don’t even know who our neighbors are. Take a young person’s cellphone and you destroy their social world.
As a retired school administrator, I have seen the decline of personal communication skills among the teachers and staffers I’ve interviewed for jobs, not to mention a decline among students and parents.
As we enter a new year, let us all try to personalize our conversations through live, face-to-face encounters with others.
Send a handwritten thank-you note or, better yet, visit them. Technology can never replace person-to-person communication. Let’s use it more. We will all reap its benefits.
Brooks P. Moore
Blue House Road
Ladson