As I passed over the Ravenel Bridge recently I was struck by the unpleasant scenery on the Mount Pleasant side. There are unfinished buildings and rooftops practically up to this lovely bridge that harm the awesome landscape.
So I could only wonder why so many folks on that side were worried about building the Medal of Honor Museum, a place of honor for any city. I couldn’t help but wonder if city officials didn’t need to see an eye doctor or update their glasses (or is it the narrow lens they were looking through?)
Whatever they were thinking, they were not using their patriotic brain that asks, “What can I do for my country?” We live in the land of the free, and Medal of Honor recipients fought, bled and died for our freedom and protection. But we’ve denied them a “home for the brave.” Shame.
Pat Bozard
Mulmar Street
Charleston