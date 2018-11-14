I am a career Republican and Washington, D.C., strategist who voted for Katie Arrington. I have never voted for a Democrat.
However, I wish to congratulate Joe Cunningham on his congressional victory.
I was constantly impressed with his refreshing marketing design, clean-cut advertising, attractive signs and especially his brilliant “Lowcountry Over Party” slogan. His message and the voices of local Republicans voting for him were inspiring.
He even had someone running over the Ravenel Bridge with his logo and slogan on a giant flag. Joe’s TV ad featuring him popping out of local waters was genuine and indeed creative.
The bottom line is that
Joe Cunningham beat Katie Arrington, fair and square, by several thousand votes. He deserves his congressional seat and our respect as the rightful election winner.
In the spirit of American political civility and bringing our local district together, Rep.-elect Cunningham deserves everyone’s support and encouragement as he begins his term serving our Lowcountry district.
There is, however, one considerable caveat: Joe Cunningham promised us “Lowcountry Over Party,” not the fake, underhanded, bald-faced lying tactics of Clintonite Democrats.
As a voter, South Carolinian and loyal American, I call on everyone to hold Joe Cunningham to his word and campaign promise of “Lowcountry Over Party.”
Make no mistake: All Lowcountry eyes will be on Joe Cunningham to do and vote for what is right for the Lowcountry, and not what the still-DNC-controlling Clintons will come calling for him to do for their 2020 campaign.
Baron C. Hanson
Middle Street
Sullivan’s Island