Isn’t it interesting when a political candidate doesn’t identify the party he hopes to represent? Joe Cunningham, running for Congress, is a Democrat, but you won’t see any acknowledgment of that in his TV ads.
Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is a Republican and doesn’t hide the fact that she will be supporting the president’s policies that are making America great again.
Mr. Cunningham is apparently afraid to openly associate himself with the Democrats and hopes to sneak into the House of Representatives in the hope South Carolina’s electorate won’t recognize his political leanings.
Come out into the sunshine, Mr. Cunningham, and expose your true colors.
Robert Wray
Cottage Plantation Road
Johns Island