Thank you for Andrew Brown’s article about Santee Cooper’s most recent bonuses. It appears that Santee Cooper wants to reward, in order to retain, seven executives for their “qualifications.”
These so-called qualifications are based on their experience of rewarding now-departed executives with huge bonuses for having failed to provide oversight of a failed nuclear project. And don’t forget the billions that were borrowed to finance that fiasco.
These bonuses are probably also for having spent $9 million in legal fees last year to defend those actions.
What am I missing? Qualifications such as those should not be rewarded.
Harriet S. Little
Joyce Lane
Summerville