It’s not surprising the governor of Virginia, a Democrat, endorsed a proposed law that allowed late-term abortions. Several other democratically-controlled states have passed or proposed laws allowing third-trimester abortions. While it is a fact that a fetus is viable at 22 weeks, the “party of science” either dismisses an innocent newborn baby as non-human or is in denial.
In the same week this “moderate” governor of Virginia was accused of being in a racially provocative yearbook photo a full 20 years after the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Again, no surprise. This is consistent with progressive values as espoused by the founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, who saw abortion as efficient minority birth control.
What is surprising is the number of our fellow citizens who buy progressive narratives that “all Republicans are racist” and “progressivism is morally superior,” among other fantasies. Those who claim to promote social justice don’t seem to be concerned about an entire class of human beings: unborn babies.
I would urge all of my fellow Americans to look past what politicians say. Do your research and examine the facts and empirical evidence.
