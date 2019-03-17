Heroes are honored for their actions, yet some people are put on a pedestal just for something they do and make millions doing it. That would be Hollywood celebrities. They expect so much and yet do so little.
Surprise, they are not heroes. Instead, our firemen, police, military and EMS personnel are true heroes. They go out of their way to serve and save total strangers when the need arises. How often do they get noticed? Only on rare occasions or if something bad happens.
Wake up. They are called when needed and serve without worrying about their lives. So how about saying, “Thank you for your service” once in a while and taking Hollywood off that pedestal.
Anna Barnett
Habitat Boulevard
Johns Island