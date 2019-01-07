Why do Congress members get to draw their salaries for not doing their jobs during a government shutdown? Yet, down-in-the-trenches workers get punished by having to work and wonder when they’ll be able to pay their bills?
In 1992 Congress members ratified the 27th Amendment to protect themselves. But I don’t think the six of eight states that proposed the Constitution in 1789 could anticipate a time when being a legislator became a lifetime career rather than an opportunity to serve a stint, then return home to live in what they’d created. Now it’s “until death do they part.”
Perhaps it should be revisited and modified so that Legislators draw $1 a week during a shutdown. Issues would certainly be resolved quicker. And why are there so many “non-essential” workers on the government payroll anyway?
Since President Trump accepts only $1 a year in salary, he has set a bar that Congress should strive to match by putting their mouths and wallets on the line. That would surely even the field.
S. M. Salmon
Runnymede Lane
Summerville