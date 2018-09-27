In response to the governor’s mandatory evacuation order for Hurricane Florence, the Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community evacuated 111 assisted-living and skilled-care residents to Kanuga Episcopal Conference Center in Hendersonville, N.C., and 15 of our most fragile residents to LMC Extended Care in Lexington, S.C., along with 80 staff members between the two locations to care for them.
Our apartment and cottage residents handled their own evacuation plans. We were away for seven days. This is a monumental undertaking, logistically, financially, physically and emotionally, for both residents and staff.
We appreciate the diligence of the governor’s staff in making the difficult decision based on the best information available. We also thank Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, for her concern and offer of assistance.
We thank our staff who selflessly volunteered to leave their homes to care for our residents at the two evacuation sites. Their family members, who were also accommodated, became part of our extended BG family and pitched in to help.
The staffs of Kanuga Episcopal Conference Center and LMC Extended Care became one with our staff and could not have been more caring.
Kelly Tours and MedTrust were dependable partners in providing for our transportation needs with professionalism and an added measure of sensitivity.
We have evacuated Bishop Gadsden five times over the years. We plan extensively throughout the year for these occurrences. One thing we know from these experiences is that it is the support of those whom we know, and the many acts of “kindness of strangers” along our evacuation way, that makes what could be a horrific experience one of affirmation of the goodness and generosity of our fellow human beings.
Margaret Blackmer
Chair
Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community
Camp Road
Charleston
This letter was also signed by: Bill Trawick, president and CEO, and Sarah Tipton, COO.