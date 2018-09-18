I am wondering why Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation for a hurricane predicted to hit N.C. It seemed silly because North Carolina had no such order until later, even though it seemed to be the target.
I understand taking precautions, but this overdramatized stuff was over the top. I was here for Hurricane Hugo and other hurricanes and I’m ready to go when it’s time to go. If a Category 4 hurricane was making a beeline for Charleston, I would have evacuated.
I tend to think the mandatory evacuation was a political move. A move that caused people to lose income and businesses to lose revenue. I hope S.C. citizens will pay attention every time a hurricane is headed our way. We don’t want another Katrina.
It’s wonderful that we have satellite images so that we know well in advance that a threat is out there. But all this alarmist reporting is unnecessary and potentially dangerous, because the next time people might think it’s a “cry wolf” situation.
I write this on the so-called worst day of the storm where it’s misting rain and there’s a slight breeze in West Ashley.
Leisa Lawrence
Savannah Highway
Charleston