In reference to the Feb. 18 front-page article about seeking equality among schools: We shouldn’t be seeking equality because we may get equal mediocrity. If one adds cold water to hot coffee, the result is lukewarm.
The goal should be to raise the standards at all schools by allowing superior schools to set an achievable standard.
Too much harm has been done to our society by inappropriately trying to achieve equality rather than recognizing fundamental differences and accommodating them.
W.H. Kastner
Furman Drive
Charleston