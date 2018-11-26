“Minimally Adequate,” two of the most painful, demeaning words ever connected to the public education of South Carolina’s children, have been redefined by The Post and Courier. They are now a point of light with a strong moral message and a challenge spelled out by The Post and Courier’s special report on education from Nov. 14-18.
The report did far more than dredge up despair. While it defined complicated problems that defy a quick fix, its call to action suggests a number of achievable, positive steps. It should be read and taken to heart by Gov. Henry McMaster and state lawmakers.
An equally important audience is the public at large and all voters. Their voices must be heard clearly in support of public education. They must hold those they have elected accountable and insist that all of South Carolina’s children have an opportunity for quality education.
The children belong to all of us. They deserve our care and support. They are the future of our economy and our democracy.
Melinda Hamilton
President
League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area
