And the envelope please. The 2017 South Carolina Award for best actors in a drama go to the seven member of the Public Service Commission for their bravura performances during recent PSC hearings.
With the decision on the future of SCE&G and its billions of dollars in dubious charges for two nuclear sinkholes at the V. C. Summer Nuclear Station in question, these seven actors gave the performances of their lives by giving the impression they would reach a fact-based decision and one that was fair to SCE&G’s 700,000-plus financially abused and captive electric customers.
We look forward to more great performances from these actors. Bravo.
Larry Knight
Rockbridge Road
Columbia