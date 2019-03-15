Shame on Dominion Energy. For months it spent megabucks on ads while dangling $1,000 refund carrots to SCE&G victims. Now it’s spending more, advertising that it changed its mind on what they promised and will pay us back in dribs and drabs in the form of lower rates. I don’t believe this for a minute. This should be translated as, “It is better for us to keep this money as long as possible.”
I paid into SCE&G for 25 years. I doubt I’ll live long enough to recoup what I overpaid.
A $1,000 payment would have allowed me to make a major purchase and put the money into the local economy.
It is still possible to sue for breach of promise?
Pamela Gabriel
Springwood Circle
Mount Pleasant