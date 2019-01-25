While it is gratifying to see the surge of efforts being made to improve South Carolina’s dismal educational ranking, there are also less costly initiatives for ensuring success. We need to change the mindset of apathetic, inattentive and, in too many cases, disruptive students in many classrooms.
Students pursue what they value. It could be grades, sports, popularity or attention (positive or negative). Those who demonstrate academic success have, for the most part, expectations and support from caring families or mentors.
Sadly, too many students are simply showing up until they can drop out. This is where the community needs to step in.
History has shown that slogans and propaganda result in behavioral changes.
We need to engage all segments of the community to get the message across that a solid educational foundation results in a future with a multitude of opportunities.
From billboards, pulpits and public service announcements to industry slogans, day care centers and sports facilities, all venues need to join the chorus: “Children must not squander the education they are being offered. They are our future.”
Marsha Moreland
Island Walk East
Mount Pleasant