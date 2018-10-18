Speculating about what might happen if, as expected, we elect Republicans to continue to preside over the House and Senate, there a few things we can be certain of. Special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be fired within days.
The Russia investigation will be terminated soon afterward. All of the indictments will be dropped, and those convicted and incarcerated will be exonerated and freed. In short, this entire investigation will be forgotten about.
Next on the agenda will be health care. We already have the worst government-run health care in the world. Now, our leaders want to dismantle Medi-caid and Medicare, thus ensuring early death to those who can’t afford private insurance.
About 10,000 people die prematurely due to lack of health insurance. What’s acceptable? 20,000? 30,000? 50,000? We’re supposedly the world’s richest nation, but thousands of our citizens die early because they are poor.
Finally, these new lawmakers will continue to do everything possible to make sure the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. We already have one of the lowest actual taxes in the civilized world. Not enough?
The question is: Do we have enough decent people left to end this insanity?
W.R. Salkeld
Cross Timbers Drive
Mount Pleasant