President Donald Trump tends to speak in superlatives. Everything he says or does is the biggest, best, most important.
So now that the government shutdown he caused over a nonexistent problem is the longest shutdown in history, he should reopen the government, sign a CR (continuing resolution) and negotiate with Democrats and Republicans about border security.
Drones and electronic surveillance are available. Customs and Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security say the majority of drugs and criminals come into our country at established ports of entry.
If he cares about the 800,000 men and women directly affected by the shutdown, not to mention the small businesses and the government contractors who will probably never recoup the wages lost during this shutdown, he would stop throwing a temper tantrum and reopen the government immediately.
Wendy Kulick
Marsh Edge Lane
Johns Island