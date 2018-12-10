Well, I see that Mount Pleasant has successfully chased the Medal of Honor Museum out of town because it didn’t like the shape and height of the proposed building. Besides, it would be better suited for a grocery store, say, the Piggly Wiggly by the Sea. That would fit nicely while the town moves to dismantle that eyesore, the Yorktown.
That whole area screams for condos anyway. Why keep Patriots Point at all? It’s just a reminder of America’s imperialist history, and her past should be forgotten. Shoot, it probably isn’t even taught in school nowadays.
This way, Mount Pleasant could show the world how modern it is and how far it has come from being a sleepy little fishing village to a city where there are no fishing boats, all the fish are imported and the gleaming condos rise as monuments to the future.
Norm Meyer
Trailmore Drive
Charleston