The great British political philosopher John Stuart Mill had a take on what happens when the people of a nation get lazy and allow charismatic leaders to take over:
“A people may prefer a free government but if, from indolence, or carelessness, or cowardice, or want of public spirit, they are unequal to the exertions necessary for preserving it; if they will not fight for it when it is directly attacked; if they can be deluded by the artifices used to cheat them out of it; if by momentary discouragement, or temporary panic, or a fit of enthusiasm for an individual, they can be induced to lay their liberties at the feet even of a great man, or trust him with powers which enable him to subvert their institutions; in all these cases they are more or less unfit for liberty: and though it may
be for their good to have had it even for a short time, they are unlikely long to enjoy
it.”
I never thought I lived in a cowardly nation, but when I see the panicked reaction of the “world’s greatest superpower” to a motley group of impoverished refugees, all I can say is: What happened to the “home of the brave”?
Our president is a moral and physical coward and his obsession with the wall is just one indicator. This is embarrassing.
Michael Keating
